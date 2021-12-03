PORT CHARLOTTE — Deputies arrested a Punta Gorda man after he allegedly tried to steal a walkie-talkie set from the Home Depot store in Port Charlotte.
Authorities allege John Randolph Angle, 54, used a pocketknife to threaten employees who tried to stop him, according to reports released Friday.
Employees of saw Angle enter the Home Depot on Cochran Boulevard on Tuesday, they told deputies.
He then took a DeWalt heavy duty walkie-talkie set, valued at $129.99, off the shelves, covered it with aluminum, and placed it in a backpack before trying to leave.
Two employees told authorities they confronted Angle and asked him to leave the item. When one employee approached, the report alleged, Angle pulled a black pocketknife out of his back pocket.
Angle allegedly told the employees he would leave the item but threatened to stab them with the knife if they did not let him go afterward.
The employees backed away. Angle put the walkie-talkies down and rode off on a blue bicycle.
"Both (employees) stated they were in fear of the suspect, believing he had intent to use his knife and cause bodily harm," read the report. "(They) wish to pursue criminal charges against the suspect for the assault and for the theft."
Hoem Depot's video camera captured the incident, and employees gave the video to Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies.
Investigators were able to identify Angle as the suspect, according to reports, in part thanks to a tattoo of a skull with a top hat on his left arm.
Angle is charged with resisting merchant during retail theft, petty theft, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.
