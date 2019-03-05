A Port Charlotte man was arrested for allegedly threatening to stab multiple people after his girlfriend flushed his methamphetamine down the toilet, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to a witness' statement, Thomas J. McGuinness, 30, of the 3100 block of Easy Street, had been drinking throughout the day and started arguing with his girlfriend because she had flushed away his methamphetamines. He pulled a black handgun from his waistband, walked out the front door, and fired a handgun three times before coming back inside and telling the rest of the group at his house to get out.
When that witness told McGuinness' girlfriend to leave with everyone else, McGuinness allegedly became more aggressive, pulling a black knife with a camouflaged handle from another room. He reportedly went to each person in the house yelling, "I'm going to stab you! Get out of my house!"
He then chased the group into the kitchen, where he again threatened to kill them with the same knife, a witness said, according to the arrest affidavit. They were able to flee the the house through the front door where McGuinness reportedly chased after them. He continued to yell at them outside and then slashed the right rear tire of his girlfriend's white, four-door car, stating, "She isn't leaving."
Meanwhile, an off-duty North Port police officer in the neighborhood flagged down the witness and called the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Other witnesses confirmed the same story. A neighbor told law enforcement he heard yelling and three gunshots before going outside to see McGuiness with something in his hand, yelling at the group of people to stay away. He flagged the group over and heard the sound of a tire hissing air rapidly before he called CCSO.
A witness also told law enforcement McGuinness had pulled his handgun out earlier in the day, firing it into the water several times when the group was fishing by the railroad tracks. She said McGuiness would periodically give the loaded handgun to his toddler children inside the home to walk around with.
When law enforcement arrived, McGuinness was standing in the front yard and stated he was the one with the knife. He then pointed down the street and stated, "The gun shots came from over there," according to the arrest affidavit.
Neither McGuiness, nor his girlfriend wished to discuss the argument with police. But based on witness statements, he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Law enforcement did not find the handgun described by witnesses but did find two shotguns and two rifles inside the home. The affidavit states a Risk Protection Order would be prepared in reference to the case.
As of Monday, McGuinness' bond at the Charlotte County Jail was $16,000.
