PUNTA GORDA - A man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he entered a driveway and attempted to enter a vehicle with a family inside it.
Christopher Kyle Holloway, 33, of Punta Gorda, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of unarmed burglary of an occupied conveyance, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, and petty larceny in the first degree.
CCSO reported in a social media post on Tuesday that they received a call Saturday about a man staring at a family from the end of their driveway on Persay Drive in Punta Gorda.
According to the report, the man was “pacing and mumbling how God had sent him there.”
“In fear for their children’s safety, the parents put the kids in the car and locked the doors,” stated the post on the CCSO’s blog. “Once the woman and children were inside the vehicle, the suspect began forcefully pulling on the front passenger door handle in an attempt to get inside.”
The family member in the car managed to reverse out of the driveway and meet with deputies down the road, according to the post, while the homeowner stayed behind.
Deputies spoke with the driver and arrived at the home. The homeowner told deputies the man began spraying the garage and yard with weed killer, before moving onto other properties nearby and doing the same; the homeowner kept his distance from the suspect during these occurrences.
According to CCSO, Holloway then hopped onto a bicycle and approached the deputies. Authorities said his behavior was “consistent with illicit drug use.”
Holloway was cleared by medical staff at a local hospital prior to being transported to the Charlotte County Jail.
Deputies later spoke with “associates of the subject,” according to the post.
Following those conversations, authorities believe that Holloway was under the influence of an “illegal substance” and left his residence the night before; the people that deputies spoke to say that Holloway hadn’t been seen since.
Holloway’s bail is currently set at $23,000. An order of no contact was issued to him at his first court appearance on Sunday, forbidding him from contacting or approaching the victims in the case.
His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
