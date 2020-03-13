A Punta Gorda man was charged with attempted homicide Friday after attacking a female victim with a hammer and knife, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived at the home, the victim had managed to escape to a neighbor’s house.
She told cops she had been hiding in a bathroom after returning home and found an agitated Vozar. She hid from him, and he attempted to break into the bathroom using a knife and a hammer, leaving a hole in the door about “the size of a human head,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Vozar attempted to attack the victim through the door as she held it shut. The weapons eventually fell through, and Vozar retrieved a second hammer from the garage. He eventually grabbed the victim’s hair through the hole, causing the phone connected to 911 to fall to the ground, where Vozar smashed it with a hammer.
He then entered the bathroom and attacked the victim until she was able to break free and run to a neighbor house for help.
The front door of the residence she had run from was wide open. Cops gave verbal commands for anyone in the house to come to the front door.
John Fredrick Vozar, 78, emerged and pushed an elderly woman outside, slamming the door shut behind her. The older woman suffered from dementia and was unable to communicate.
Deputies continued to give verbal commands while Vozar allegedly told them, “The door is open, you come in,” and slammed the door again.
Vozar could be seen through the front window with no visible sign of weapons. After establishing an entry plan, deputies entered through the unlocked front door and detained Vozar.
He reportedly told deputies, “I’m telling you I was going to kill her,” adding he wanted to do it with a knife. After giving a statement to cops, Vozar was charged with attempted homicide — committing a specific felony act that could cause death. His bond Friday was set at $500,000.
