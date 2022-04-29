The Port Charlotte theft was initially reported Sunday morning, with deputies responding around 10:30 a.m.; the store was not identified a press release announcing charges on Friday.
The store reported a number of stolen items, including an AirPod Pro Max headset valued at $550 and two sets of JBL Bluetooth Charge 5 speakers, valued at a total of roughly $360.
The suspected thief was described as approximately 6-feet 2-inches tall, 240 pounds, wearing blue jeans, black shirt, and black hat. Witnesses said that the suspect fled the store northbound on Tamiami Trail and entered a bronze Honda Accord with a missing bumper. The car then left the scene.
On Tuesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office received notice from DeSoto County that the latter had just arrested two suspects matching the description from the Sunday incident.
DeSoto County deputies alleged a similar theft had taken place in that jurisdiction.
The suspects were identified as Marcos Mario Estruch, 28, and Vianca Orquidea Figueredo, 26. Both suspects were interviewed in DeSoto County by CCSO investigators and confessed to the Port Charlotte theft, according to the news release.
The news release also cited video footage of Estruch allegedly entering the store and running away afterward. The vehicle witnesses saw was later found to be registered to Figueredo.
As of Friday, Estruch remained incarcerated at the DeSoto County Jail on a $25,000 bond. Figueredo has since posted bond in the amount of $12,500 and has been released.
