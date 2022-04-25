PORT CHARLOTTE — A woman was arrested for child neglect on Monday, after authorities claimed that she left her 5-year-old home alone.
The story of the arrest started with a crash investigation around 7:23 a.m. Monday morning, on the U.S. 41 bridge, according to a press release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the drivers involved in the crash — 27-year-old Jasmine A. Rodriguez — called her parents and asked them to pick up her son.
“Unfortunately, Rodriguez did not have the exact address of where she left him, only that it was somewhere on Easy Street,” according to the release.
The grandparents later found the 5-year-old boy and took him into their custody. They then notified the Sheriff’s Office.
“Detectives learned that Jasmine Rodriguez had left the child home alone while she drove her boyfriend to work and in the process (and) got into a traffic accident,” the news release stated. “At no time during the interaction with deputies at the scene of the crash did Jasmine mention her 5-year-old son was home without supervision.”
Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital and released after treatment. Both she and her boyfriend were then questioned by deputies.
In the news release, authorities allege that deputies received “conflicting information” during the interviews. However, they claim that Rodriguez ultimately admitted to leaving the child alone. She was subsequently charged and taken into custody.
“There is no excuse for the lack of concern this mother had for the safety and wellbeing of her child,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “Hopefully her stay at the CCSO jail will be a reminder that children always come first.”
The Department of Children and Families released the child to his grandparents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.