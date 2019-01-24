A Port Charlotte mother was arrested Wednesday after allegedly punching her daughter in the face earlier this month after learning her daughter had sent suggestive photos to male friends on Snapchat.
On Jan. 7, the mother came into her daughter’s room and found her dressed only in a T-shirt with her phone in her hand. She took the phone and found several pictures of her daughter dressed in lingerie on the Snapchat smartphone app, according to the arrest affidavit. The Sun is not naming the mother in order to protect the victim’s identity.
The daughter said she was talking to two male friends on Snapchat and sent selfies which were “not nude, but I was wearing underwear so it was still the point of the inappropriateness,” she told an investigator.
When her mother went through the phone, she found the photos and became “irate and angry,” which turned into a fight, the daughter said.
The girl told a nurse, “I had a bloody nose and a busted lip. I’ve been hit before but nothing like this.”
She was tearful and her voice quivered while describing the incident, according to the affidavit. Bruising and discoloration was noted on her face.
The girl said the physical altercation ended after she told her mother she “didn’t want to be in the home any longer.” Her mother then “scooted” her out of the house, so she ran to her job, where her co-workers called law enforcement due to her description of the event and the obvious injuries to her face, the affidavit stated.
After the fight, she returned home but was not permitted to go into her room, was forced to sleep on the couch, and was not allowed to shower, she told investigators. Her mother allegedly had been constantly yelling at her, calling her names like “whore,” and refused to allow her to talk to her step-siblings.
Her mother expressed to investigators she was frustrated with the “continued DCF interviewing” and that “all this interviewing just emboldens (her daughter) to act out.”
Records from the Department of Children and Families showed a pattern of abuse, according to the affidavit. The mother was charged with two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm.
