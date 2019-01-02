Keith Tomas Maine, 39, wore a tie, dress pants, and a white shirt on Dec. 16, when he walked into the Englewood Walmart on McCall Road and walked out to a 2002 Cadillac Deville carrying an HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies used an anonymous tip on SW Florida Crimestoppers to arrest Maine on Dec. 31. The tipster said Maine was a regular thief and that his girlfriend owned the Cadillac. Maine was arrested after he came in to the sheriff’s district four office to pick up his wallet and driver’s license. He had been arrested on Dec. 19 for failure to register as a convicted felon. The Sheriff’s Office charged Maine with retail theft more than $300.
Maine gave conflicting answers when shown a Walmart video of him walking into the store, taking the laptop, and walking out to the Cadillac.
Sheriff’s deputies found an HP laptop at the Island House Inn in Englewood where Maine was staying. Maine said he paid for the laptop and gave it to a friend.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Roland Terry Charleau Jr., 39, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.
• Daniel Stuart Pullen, 34, 270000 block of Las Lomas Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Kenneth James Hills, 55, 18000 block of Kerville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Jeffrey Robert Switzer Jr., 26, 1000 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Kaci Jo Barber, 32, Lehigh Acres. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• John Kent Donnelly Jr., 56, 400 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Terell Bing, 23, St. Cloud. Charges: four counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. three counts of larceny petty theft 2nd Degree 1st Offense, petty larceny first degree property $100 to under $300, grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $96,000.
• Anthony Noble, 32, homeless, Sarasota. Charges: four counts possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
• Christopher Robert Costie, 39, 100 block of Broadmore Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: petty theft third subsequent offense, resisting law enforcement office or merchant during retail theft, violation of probation or community control. No bond.
• Maikel Alvarez Trujillo, 40, 23000 block of Harper Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty larceny first degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $2,500.
— Compiled by Betsy Calvert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.