PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County deputies captured a naked man for allegedly masturbating in public outside a local daycare.
The suspect was taken into custody on Thursday after he exited a camper parked nearby, leading to additional charges for possession of narcotics and for burglary.
Derrick Lee Nelson, 44, has been charged with exposure of sexual organs, as well as one count each of burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Employees at the daycare allege that Nelson approached the front door of the building while holding his genitals and that he attempted to open a locked door to enter.
When deputies arrived, employees told them that the suspect had been sighted at the side of the building.
Deputies approached the area and found a camper trailer in the daycare's parking lot. They then spoke out to the man and told him to get out of the vehicle.
"The subject … was completely naked and crawled out of the camper, onto the ground, and into custody," a CCSO press release read.
The deputies reported they found clothing belonging to Nelson in the camper, along with a "small amount of THC" near his belongings and a broken television set. Deputies stated Nelson exhibited signs of being under the influence of narcotics during his arrest.
Deputies later learned that Nelson did not have permission to enter the camper, leading to the criminal mischief and burglary charges.
Nelson was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on $32,500 bond. According to court records, he was unable to be assigned a public defender as of Friday due to disorderly behavior. He is due to appear in court again on Feb. 13.
In the press release, Sheriff Bill Prummell said Nelson's behavior exhibited the need for an intervention due his "absurd" behavior near children.
“If you or someone you love is struggling, reach out. We can’t force you, but we can guide you," Prummell said in the release.
The press release also included information on the Sheriff's Drug Recovery Initiative, where people can bring in "user amounts" of drugs to any district office or call deputies to a location to dispose of said narcotics.
The program also includes CCSO's partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, where deputies will bring the caller to detox free of charge and without fear of arrest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.