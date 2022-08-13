PORT CHARLOTTE — A North Port man was arrested for allegedly dumping household waste in the right of way of a vacant lot on Cotter Avenue in Port Charlotte.
Daniel Tracey Alton, 30, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count of littering more than 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
The dumping was reported on Aug. 8. The pile in question contained "interior baseboard molding, closet shelving, decorative wall paneling and miscellaneous building materials," according to the investigative report.
Deputies found several letters addressed to a North Port resident and contacted that individual, who in turn referred them to a contractor hired to remove waste items from their home.
When deputies met with the contractor, he told them that he did remove the items and then returned to his hotel. He went on to say that Alton, who was hanging out at the hotel, "wanted some of the plywood" on his vehicle.
"(He) told me he let (Alton), who he doesn't know, take his truck and trailer to get ride of the trailer load of waste building materials," the arrest report read.
The contractor and Alton met deputies at a district office the next day. Alton told deputies that he was the one who dumped the waste. He also said that he had not known at the time that doing so was illegal, according to police.
He was subsequently arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail. He has been released on $5,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.