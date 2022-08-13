Daniel Tracey Alton

PORT CHARLOTTE — A North Port man was arrested for allegedly dumping household waste in the right of way of a vacant lot on Cotter Avenue in Port Charlotte.

Daniel Tracey Alton, 30, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count of littering more than 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.

