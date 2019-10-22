PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home held a Clergy Appreciation Breakfast honoring pastors from different churches and denominations across the county Tuesday morning. About 37 pastors attended, representing a combined 751 years in ministry.

Keynote Speaker Sheriff Bill Prummell thanked the pastors for their work in the community and helping his own staff cope with traumatic events, such as the recent death of 15-year-old Khyler Edman.

Many of his staff who responded to the incident were in tears, he said, but they know the clergy members in the community are always available to listen.

Pastors also thanked the sheriff for creating his pre-arrest diversion program and his work to better serve people suffering from mental illness.

