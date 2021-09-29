PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter from a Port Charlotte business location earlier this month.
The two suspects - one man, one woman - have been identified as Clinton Todd Dorkin, 51, of North Port, and Amber Louise Carlini, 37, of Port Charlotte.
CCSO credited a tip from a member of the public in identifying the suspects.
CCSO officials allege that Dorkin and Carlini are the two figures that appeared in a security video released to the public following the reported theft Sept. 3. Dorkin is identified as the man wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes; Carini is identified as the woman wearing a red dress with visible tattoos on her leg and chest, carrying a pair of sandals and a large bag with a shoulder strap.
In the video, the two figures are seen approaching and walking around a vehicle in a parking lot. They are later seen walking away from the vehicle, at which time the man hands the woman an object that she puts into the bag.
“The male is seen carrying another object that is consistent with the size and shape of a catalytic converter,” read a news release from CCSO on Wednesday.
Responding to the reported theft on Sept. 7, detectives from CCSO located a women’s sandal and footprints at the scene. Security footage was later given to deputies.
“Thanks to a tip CCSO received, Clinton Dorkin was developed as a person of interest,” the news release.
CCSO obtained a search warrant for Dorkin’s home in North Port. During the search, CCSO personnel found “a freshly cut catalytic converter, with the identifying numbers sanded down for easier reading.” According to detectives, this makes it easier to determine the value of the converter through a recycler.
Dorkin was arrested Sept. 19 in Lake City, Florida, on unrelated charges, it said.
“The vehicle he was driving at the time of his arrest matched the description CCSO deputies had of a van involved in another catalytic converter theft in Charlotte County,” it said.
A search warrant was issued for the van; deputies located “two lithium battery-powered reciprocating saws, multiple used sawblades, a blue T-shirt consistent with the one the suspect was wearing in the video, a scrap yard transaction form, and a W-2 in the name of Amber Carlini.”
CCSO claimed the shoes Dorkin was wearing at the time of his arrest matched the size and pattern found at the scene.
Amber Carlini was arrested Sept. 25, after she was identified as the passenger in a motor vehicle stop. She was charged with one count each of burglary and grand theft. She is currently released on her own recognizance.
Dorkin is in the Columbia County Jail.
