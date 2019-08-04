By Scott Lawson
North Port Editor
NORTH PORT — Northbound traffic was shut down for hours Sunday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed along U.S. 41 near River Road.
Florida Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
Few details were available Sunday evening.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a person died when they were struck by a vehicle on U.S. 41 near River Road.
The sheriff’s office along with other area agencies assisted with the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.