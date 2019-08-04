By Scott Lawson

North Port Editor

NORTH PORT — Northbound traffic was shut down for hours Sunday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed along U.S. 41 near River Road.

Florida Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

Few details were available Sunday evening.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a person died when they were struck by a vehicle on U.S. 41 near River Road.

The sheriff’s office along with other area agencies assisted with the investigation.

