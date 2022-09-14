Alexander Stewart Molineux

Alexander Stewart Molineux

PORT CHARLOTTE — A suspect in two illegal refuse dumpings was arrested while authorities were pursuing a separate theft investigation.

Alexander Stewart Molineux, 35, was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 11. He has been charged with two counts of littering more than 500 pounds of hazardous or commercial waste and one count of petty theft.


