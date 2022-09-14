PORT CHARLOTTE — A suspect in two illegal refuse dumpings was arrested while authorities were pursuing a separate theft investigation.
Alexander Stewart Molineux, 35, was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 11. He has been charged with two counts of littering more than 500 pounds of hazardous or commercial waste and one count of petty theft.
CCSO received complaints about two separate littering reports in late August.
The first was reported from Twining Avenue, where items found in the right of way included a “grass seed spreader,” a vehicle intake unit, a “large box of florescent light bulbs, multiple empty cardboard boxes, and miscellaneous household trash.”
The second report was out of Marline Avenue, consisting of “a hot tub, a mattress, empty cardboard boxes, plywood, and miscellaneous household trash.”
Information found in both locations led deputies to contact a Port Charlotte-based property management company. A manager at the company told deputies that he had hired someone through a Facebook Classified ad remove items from a residence after the previous owners had died.
The man hired was later identified as Molineux.
According to the arrest report, one of the witnesses spoke to by deputies said that he recognized items at the dumping sites as items from the residence; he also recognized the hot tub as already being inside the U-haul Molineux drove when he picked up those items.
Roughly a week after the littering investigation, CCSO also received a report of theft from the Walmart in Englewood
In surveillance footage, a man dressed in black and with facial tattoos is seen entering the store and taking a cellphone valued at roughly $40 before walking past the check-out area.
Molineux was identified as the suspect in that case after deputies found recent photos of his that matched the facial tattoos on the video subject.
He was later arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail, where he remains incarcerated without bond; his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3.
