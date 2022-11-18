Cops: Pharmacist confesses to $94K medication theft Staff Report Nov 18, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — A pharmacy manager has been arrested for allegedly stealing from his own store.The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office alleged 31-year-old Kerolos Ibrahim confessed to taking $94,000 in medications from the pharmacy at the Winn-Dixie store at 3280 Tamiami Trail. Kerolos Ibrahim PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO Deputies were initially called to the store Thursday in response to a reported theft.Ibrahim was captured on video surveillance "removing medication from the shelf, placing it inside a plastic bag, and driving to his place of residency in Sarasota County," arrest records show.Ibrahim lives on the 2200 block of Midnight Pearl Drive, Sarasota, according to jail records. CCSO then reached out to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Deputies got a warrant and searched his residence. They found and confiscated evidence.According to authorities, Ibrahim was "cooperative" with law enforcement and provided a sworn statement where he confessed to taking the medication. He was subsequently arrested."At this time, it does not appear that any customer information was used during the commission of the crime," the release read. "However, this is still an active investigation."Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell thanked Sarasota County deputies for their assistance on the case.“We always appreciate the support when our jurisdictions collide,” Prummell said.Ibrahim was released from the Charlotte County Jail on $15,000 bond. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags County Sheriff Law Enforcement Sarasota County Kerolos Ibrahim Tamiami Trail Bill Prummell Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Winn-dixie Store Pharmacist Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Smugglers tapped to take over speedway property Bidders to present plans for racetrack Cops: Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver Area man sentenced for Jan. 6 crimes Inmate gets another 20 years for smuggling heroin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.