A Naples Realtor who helped negotiate the sale of Seahorse Marina for the development of Allegiant’s Sunseeker Resort is accused of stealing $400,000 he promised the former owners would go toward a Sunseeker condo.
“As soon as we became aware of Allen Duquet’s questionable activities, we immediately notified local authorities and became part of the active investigation,” said Allegiant spokesperson Sonya Padgett. “We continue to participate in that investigation and look forward to justice being served, and victims receiving restitution.”
According to court documents, Allen Duquet, of Charde Group Inc., which is a part of Oneir Sales and Rentals, approached the owners of the marina property in April 2017 claiming to represent Allegiant President John Redmond.
Duquet offered $4 million for the marina on behalf of Redmond, and the Finnegan family countered with $4.5 million. Of that, $200,000 would go to Duquet as commission while the other $300,000 would go into an escrow account with Duquet’s company, Onier Sales and Rentals, for use toward the purchase of a condominium in Sunseeker Resort.
During the negotiation phase, Duquet allegedly produced a “Condo Purchase Incentive Agreement” between Oneir Sales and Rentals LLC and the marina property owners which states, “We, Oneir Sales and Rentals LLC as part of the purchase and sales force for John Redmond and Charlotte Pointe Properties LLC, hereby enter into the following agreement,” falsely construing himself as a Redmond’s representative.
The agreement went on to state the $300,000 was considered a deposit toward the future purchase of a Sunseeker condo, which could be purchased at the lowest possible price offered to the public.
Duquet also reportedly convinced the victim to invest an additional $100,000 into a “Commission Resource Program” sponsored by the Charde Group Inc., a side investment which promised to pay them 1 percent per month on their $100,000 investment, which calculates to a $1,000 per month return.
According to court documents, Duquet represented that Redmond was also the money behind the plan and by offering the program, the family would have more “buying power” to purchase a condo. Duquet allegedly claimed Redmond would be offering a 30 percent pre-build discount off the regular sales price offered to the public.
On Nov. 9, 2017, after closing on the property, the victim began to suspect something wasn’t right. In one suspicious communication, Duquet said Redmond had purchased Oneir Sales and Rentals, and they had become one big team.
When the victim reached out to Redmond directly about her concerns, he immediately called her and said Duquet did not work for him and he had not purchased the company, nor did Oneir represent Sunseeker Resort as their sales team.
Redmond only met Duquet once when he called stating he represented the owners of Seahorse Marina and they were willing to sell their property. Duquet was “playing both sides concerning the sale of the marina by misrepresenting who he actually represented,” a court document stated.
According to an affidavit, Redmond stated he has not offered a 30 percent pre-build discount for condos or established any kind of Condo Incentive Program. Redmond also had nothing to do with the $100,000 investment into the Charde Group’s Commission Resources Program.
When Duquet was confronted by the victim, he failed to return the money. She hired an attorney and filed a formal complaint with the State Attorney’s Office, accusing Duquet and his business partners at Oneir of criminal wrongdoing.
Two state attorney investigators reviewed the facts and identified bank accounts at Wells Fargo Bank, Centennial Bank, and Regions Bank related to the Duquet and his partners. According to court documents, the $400,000 had been deposited into a Wells Fargo general operating bank account, where it was co-mingled with other deposits and then either transferred or withdrawn and spent.
To date, the $400,000 has not been paid back. Both Oneir Sales and Rentals and Charde Group are listed as inactive, according to the Florida Division of Corporations.
Duquet was charged with scheme to defraud, grand theft, and violating the Florida Money Laundering Act. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was $300,000, where he remained Friday evening.
