PORT CHARLOTTE -- A Port Charlotte man was arrested Monday night after he began dancing during a field sobriety test.
Charlotte County deputies responded to a call at approximately 9:15 p.m., reporting a “reckless driving who was possibly impaired.”
According to a statement from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies encountered a black BMW on El Jobean Road struggling to maintain lanes and “randomly speeding up and slowing down.”
“When deputies activated their emergency lights to conduct a stop on the vehicle, it continued for several seconds before finally applying its brakes and swerving in its lane before coming to a complete stop,” read the statement.
The deputies spoke to the driver, later identified as 60-year-old Jesus Marquez; they observed his eyes to be bloodshot and watery and his speech slurred and mumbled, according to authorities.
“Deputies then asked Marquez if he’d had any alcoholic beverages that evening,” according to CCSO’s public statement. “Marquez replied that he had been drinking, and stated ‘too many’ before stating he was drunk.”
CCSO alleges that Marquez could not maintain balance and rested on his vehicle during the deputies’ conversation with him.
Marquez was asked to complete field sobriety exercises; according to the deputies, not only did he perform poorly on the exercises, he also began to dance during the “Walk and Turn” exercise.
Throughout the conversation, Marquez could not maintain his balance and rested on the vehicle for stability. At this time, he was asked to complete field sobriety exercises. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail; upon arrival, he refused a breath sample test.
Marquez has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. He is currently out on bond in the amount of $1,500.
