Two armed robberies were reported Wednesday morning at different Charlotte County gas stations.
The Punta Gorda Police Department was investigating an armed robbery that occurred just before 6 a.m. at the Circle K located at Aqui Esta Drive and Tamiami Trail.
Around 6:15 a.m., Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Marathon gas station at Edgewater Drive and Bayshore Road in Port Charlotte.
Both robberies were determined to be committed by the same suspect.
He is described as a black male in his 20's, wearing black Puma sweatpants and a gray Zoo York hoodie. He displayed a gun and was driving a small SUV-style vehicle, possibly a Chrysler.
Anyone with information on either crime can contact Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
