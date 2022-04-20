PORT CHARLOTTE - Four people were arrested on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on Gatewood Avenue on Tuesday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on the search warrant, stating that the residence had provided narcotics linked to several recent overdoses.
"By continuing to remove the drugs and the dealers from our neighborhoods, Charlotte County will remain one of the safest and most enjoyable places to live and visit in Florida," Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in a news release.
The search warrant was served by detectives and SWAT.
According to CCSO spokeswoman Claudette Smith, deputies found fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.
CCSO also shared a video of the search warrant's aftermath, with images of the items found in the search.
The four people arrested at the Gatewood Avenue residence are:
• Cory Thomas Descalzo, 34, of Port Charlotte: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control.
• Alicia Michelle Descalzo, 38, of Port Charlotte: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicole Nancy Day, 37, of Punta Gorda: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melissa Grace Roesing, 35, of North Port: possession of drug paraphernalia.
All suspects were transported to Charlotte County Jail after their arrest.
Cory and Alicia Descalzo were listed in online arrest records as the residents of the searched home on Gatewood Avenue. They both remain incarcerated at the jail as of Wednesday.
Roesing has been released on a total bond of $2,500, while Day was released on $5,000 total bond.
