The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for five suspects who allegedly stole 100 cartons of cigarettes, valued at $7,885 from Walmart on Kings Highway on Jan. 25.
The five suspects entered the store about 3 a.m. and went to the luggage and handbag section, according to a loss prevention officer. Four of them each grabbed a bag, and they all went to the front of the store, where the cigarettes were located. The four filled each bag with approximately 25 cartons of cigarettes, while one suspect kept a lookout.
They then left the scene in a four-door, silver SUV, possibly a late Acura model, according to the loss prevention officer, who discovered the incident while reviewing security footage later that day.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the store and viewed the footage along with the loss prevention officer. Surveillance video showed the suspects, who are described two black males and three black females between the ages of 17 and 21. Photos are posted to CCSO’s Facebook page.
The cigarettes stolen were 10 Capri valued at $90.64 a carton, 30 Camel valued at $90.64 a carton, 17 Marlboro valued at $63.40 a carton, and 43 Marlboro Gold valued at $75.60 a carton, according to an incident report.
