The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Tuesday afternoon, the agency announced Wednesday.
David Paul Gogal, 50, was traveling east on Olean Boulevard on a motorcycle, approaching the intersection of Starlite Lane, when a motorist failed to stop at the stop sign, according to a press release.
The vehicle entered the intersection as Gogal was passing through, and the front left of the vehicle collided with the front of his motorcycle, the press release stated. Gogal fell off as his motorcycle overturned. He suffered minor injuries, according to FHP, and was treated at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte.
The driver reportedly fled the scene, heading northbound on Starlite Lane. The vehicle was described as a green SUV with damage to the front left portion. The driver was believed to be a black male with long hair.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact FHP at 239-938-1800 or contact Southwest Florida Crimestoppers.
