Family, friends, and law enforcement are searching for a missing 19-year-old named Gage Jackson. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson was reported missing Wednesday.
He was last seen Tuesday evening being dropped off at his home on Washington Loop Road after working at Peace River Seafood.
Kelly Beall, who owns Peace River Seafood with her husband, said Jackson has worked there for about a year and a half.
“He’s wonderful,” she said. “He is such a good employee. Very happy. He’s always early. He’s a model employee.”
Jackson was dropped off at his apartment by a friend around 9 p.m. She said Jackson said nothing unusual and was not acting out of the ordinary, according to the initial incident report. When his roommate came home later, Jackson was gone along with $300 in cash, according to the report.
His father reported him missing and said Jackson had taken his wallet but left his keys at the apartment.
Friends and family planned on Facebook to search for Jackson today beginning at 9 a.m., meeting at the corner of U.S. 17 and Washington Loop at the USA Grocery.
Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.