PORT CHARLOTTE — Cops are searching for a missing 15-year-old, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon.

Sage Cambron, a teenager with developmental challenges, was last seen Sunday around 11 p.m. at her home on Hemenway Avenue in Port Charlotte, according to a Facebook post.

She was wearing green pajama pants and a green shirt with green and yellow sneakers. She departed her home by unknown means sometime during the night and was discovered missing at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who sees Cambron or has information on her location is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

1
1
0
0
0

Load comments