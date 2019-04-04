PORT CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an attempted robbery at the Pizza Hut at 925 Kings Highway that occurred at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday.
A Pizza Hut employee said the store had closed at 11 p.m., and he walked to the Circle K for a drink. When he returned, he noticed a man leaning on the yellow pipes in front of the parking lot near Kings Highway. He went inside and didn’t lock the door behind him, and the suspect followed him inside.
The suspect said he had a gun and demanded the employee put all the money in a plastic Walmart bag he was carrying. The employee asked the suspect if he was sure he wanted to do this. When he bent down to open the safe, the suspect ran out the front door before receiving any money, turning left toward Papa Johns.
“For some reason, he got frightened and left immediately on foot without getting any money,” said CCSO Spokesperson Skip Conroy.
A second employee in the store called 911 while the suspect was still in the store.
Papa Johns employees spotted the suspect running past the store.
The suspect was described as a black man around 23 to 27 years old, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black bandanna covering his face. He was around 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighed 150 to 160 pounds.
Law enforcement searched the area, and a K-9 tracked to the end of Tiseo Boulevard, but the suspect was not found.
Detectives continued to investigate Wednesday.
