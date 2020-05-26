DEEP CREEK — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a black male suspect who is wanted in a home invasion robbery on Sandhill Boulevard in Deep Creek early Tuesday morning.
According to an incident report, the elderly female victim was in her living room watching television around 12:35 a.m., when she noticed her kitchen light on.
She went to the kitchen and found a taller black male wearing a face mask, a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and long pants. According to the report, he did not say much to the victim and initially only moaned or grunted and nodded his head to communicate.
According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Skip Conroy, the suspect had an undisclosed weapon and stole property belonging to the victim.
After he took the items, he told the victim to go to her bedroom and get in the bed, but she refused and told him to leave. He reportedly became frustrated with her, and she was able to leave the home through her garage and get safely to her neighbor’s adjoining duplex to call 911.
The suspect was gone by the time CCSO deputies arrived. They found both the garage door open as well as the door inside the door leading into the laundry room.
No additional information was immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.