PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department is seeking the identity of a man who allegedly exposed himself recently at a gas station.
The department posted a photo from a surveillance camera stating they were attempting to identify the individual “regarding an investigation of Exposure of Sexual Organs that occurred at the Circle K located at 3139 Tamiami Trail.”
According to a report, a woman reported a middle aged man had held the door for her as she went into the store. Then, as she was leaving, she spotted him in his vehicle fondling himself, with his phone pointed at her.
When he realized she saw what he was doing, he backed away from the pump and drove off onto U.S. 41 southbound, according to the report.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
