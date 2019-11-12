The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify a suspect wanted in a theft from Walmart on Kings Highway on Nov. 9.
The suspect reportedly stole more than $200 of items and fled in a teal vehicle. The suspect has tattoos on his left leg and the right side of his neck, according to a press release.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Laurence by calling 941-639-2101 or submit a tip anonymously on the agency’s mobile app.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
