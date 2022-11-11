featured Cops seeking suspect in Nov. 4 hit-and-run Staff Report Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a black trunk involved in a Port Charlotte hit-and-run where an Englewood man sustained serious injuries. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — State troopers are looking for a suspect who injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash at the Gulf Cove McDonald'sThe incident happened at around 10:34 p.m. Nov. 4 in the parking lot at 13418 McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte.According to FHP, a person driving pickup struck a pedestrian, a 47-year-old man from Englewood. The man sustained "serious injuries" and was taken to a local hospital.The FHP announced Thursday the vehicle involved in the alleged hit-and-run — a black Ford F350 pickup — was found at a home in Port Charlotte. Troopers impounded the truck. The crash remains under investigation as of Friday.FHP posted a short video of the pickup pulling out of the parking lot on its Twitter page.Anyone with information regarding the truck and its driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Crimestoppers at 800-780-8477. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Highway Patrol Cops Law Enforcement In The United States Port Charlotte Southwest Florida Ford F350 Driver Patrol 239-938-1800 Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Inmate gets another 20 years for smuggling heroin Death investigation underway in Punta Gorda Cops looking for truck involved in Port Charlotte hit-and-run Favorite food trucks need help School referendum passes test: Charlotte County Public Schools OK'd by more than 75% of the vote
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.