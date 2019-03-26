Black vultures circled piles of trash strewn across the ground at the Redneck Mud Park Monday, but the beer cans, water bottles, and occasional items of clothing offered no hint of how one man died over the weekend at a 10th anniversary Trucks Gone Wild spring break event.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who died after an altercation at the park. The fight occurred near the main stage on Saturday around 11 p.m. and involved several guests as well as security officers.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the disturbance was handled by the private security team hired by the facility for the event. The man was treated by EMS for injuries and transported to the hospital, where he was declared deceased. His name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law, though Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck said he was not a local resident.
Major Crimes was still investigating the incident Monday. Heck said the agency has received about 25 to 30 Facebook messages about the incident and about 10 relevant videos, but any additional footage or witness accounts would be helpful.
“Some people don’t have videos but have come forward to be witnesses,” she said. “If they saw it happen, detectives would love to speak with them.”
The cause of death was still unknown Monday, pending the Medical Examiner’s review.
Some on Facebook were calling on the park to shut down, as past events have a history of similar incidents. In the past year, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Redneck Mud Park a total of 50 times. Some of those calls included traffic assistance and civil incidents, but others ranged from stolen vehicles to trespasses, assaults, and investigations.
Over the weekend, the agency responded to two additional calls, including one about a stolen ATV and one from a man who said he was hit by a female driving an ATV. However, he subsequently hung up on the operator.
The company has been sued in Charlotte County three times since 2014 for injuries sustained during events at the park. Two of those cases ended in a settlement, and one is still open.
No one from the company could be reached for comment Monday.
