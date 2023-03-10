PUNTA GORDA — A stolen motorcycle from North Port led Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies to arrest two men on felony narcotics charges.
The arrests started Thursday with a tip that a motorcycle stolen out of North Port was parked in front of 1419 Hemlock Ave. in Punta Gorda, according to a Friday release by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
North Port police and Charlotte deputies responded to investigate. When they confirmed that the motorcycle had been reported stolen, deputies spoke to the men in the home, identified as John H. Anthony, 55, and Raymond A. Dionne, 55.
While checking the reference for any dangers to police, officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain view, prompting them to obtain a narcotics search warrant, the report states.
In Anthony’s room, deputies found live ammunition for multiple caliber firearms.
"Additional assorted ammunition was located throughout the residence," the report states.
Anthony is a convicted felon, unable to legally possess firearms or ammunition, the report states.
According to CCSO, a search of the home turned up:
• Oxycodone pills.
• Fentanyl.
• Cannabis.
• Crack Cocaine.
• Methamphetamines.
• Multiple meth pipes.
• A crack pipe.
• Syringes.
• Scales and other drug paraphernalia
"There was also evidence that John Anthony had been processing fentanyl as multiple cutting agents and a blender covered in fentanyl was also located. Additionally, the helmet and keys to the motorcycle in question were found inside the home," the report states.
Deputies arrested Anthony and Dionne.
Anthony was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescriptions, drug possession, manufacturing drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon.
Dionne was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
At the Charlotte County Jail, officers found 1.5g heroin on Dionne, leading to the additional charge of smuggling contraband into a county detention facility, the report states.
“These cross-county criminals have now found themselves facing a multitude of charges," said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell in a statement. "I have no sympathy for the people who are pushing fentanyl and other deadly narcotics in our community, and I applaud my team for shutting this house down.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.