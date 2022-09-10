PORT CHARLOTTE — A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he admitted to sexually battering a child.
Doron D. Markowitz was taken into custody by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for one count each of sexual battery by a custodian against a victim between age 12 and 18 and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 by a person older than 18.
Markowitz is being held at Charlotte County Jail on a total bond of $1 million.
The suspect was originally listed under a missing person's report. He had left his residence, where he lived with a woman and child when the woman became aware of allegations against him.
Markowitz was eventually located by deputies staying a motel in the area. According to the arrest report, he admitted to crimes against the child.
The woman also showed deputies texts between her and Markowitz after the allegations came to light. In one text, Markowitz allegedly declares: "I'm a monster and I hate myself."
The minor was also interviewed by deputies; the minor said the abuse had occurred in the same timeframe Markowitz stated.
Markowitz was arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail, where he remains as of Friday.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 10. An order of no contact has been issued in the case.
