Doron Markowitz

Doron D. Markowitz

PORT CHARLOTTE — A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he admitted to sexually battering a child.

Doron D. Markowitz was taken into custody by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for one count each of sexual battery by a custodian against a victim between age 12 and 18 and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 by a person older than 18.


