PORT CHARLOTTE - A man was arrested on drug charges on Monday after he allegedly tried to distract a K-9 performing a free air sniff search, according to deputies.

Justin Edward Parker, 37, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and harassing or teasing a police dog.


