PORT CHARLOTTE - A man was arrested on drug charges on Monday after he allegedly tried to distract a K-9 performing a free air sniff search, according to deputies.
Justin Edward Parker, 37, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and harassing or teasing a police dog.
Parker's arrest on Monday stemmed from a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkcam Boulevard and Midway Boulevard.
Deputies allege that he failed to make a complete stop at the marked line in his 2018 white Chevrolet Malibu.
According to the arrest report, Parker was unable to provide his vehicle's registration or insurance and was told he would be issued a traffic warning.
The deputy conducting the stop then asked if there were any firearms in the car.
Parker replied that there were not, though the report notes that Parker placed a "small machete" into the backseat.
The deputy also asked for permission to search Parker's vehicle, which he denied as he continued to try and search for the vehicle registration and insurance.
Parker eventually stepped out of the vehicle at the deputy's request and was subjected to a pat down for weapons - none were found on his person.
The deputy also determined Parker had not updated his driver's license information for his current address and he had no vehicle insurance on file with the state.
During the traffic stop, another deputy with a police dog arrived on-scene and attempted to conduct a free air sniff.
The arrest report alleges that during the sniff test, Parker "began yelling" at the other deputy and the K-9, thus distracting the K-9 from the test as the dog focused its attention on Parker.
"It seemed (Parker) was attempting to stop, distract, or interfere with (the K-9) from conducting a free air sniff," the report read.
Parker was moved away from the K-9 while the sniff continued. A positive result and subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a small "crystal-like substance" that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Parker was subsequently charged and taken to Charlotte County Jail. He is currently being held on $4,000 total bond.
