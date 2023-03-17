PORT CHARLOTTE — A woman suspected of engaging in sexual activity with her teenaged co-worker was arrested by Charlotte County deputies on Thursday.
Shakara Thomas, 29, has been charged with one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation into Thomas began in February, when a woman living in Georgia contacted CCSO deputies. She alleged that Thomas had engaged in a sexual relationship with her teenage child while they were living in Port Charlotte.
The woman told deputies that their family had lived in Port Charlotte last year, during which time her child worked at a local fast-food restaurant.
She also alleged she had recently found sexually explicit texts and photos involving both her child and "a female that looked like his boss," according to the arrest report.
The mother identified Thomas as that boss. At the time her child was working there, Thomas would have been 28.
A forensic interview of the purported victim was carried out by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and provided to CCSO investigators.
According to a summary of the interview in the arrest report, the minor told investigators that sexual encounters with Thomas took place multiple times in December 2022
During the interview, the minor claimed the decision to engage with each other was "mutual."
A follow-up interview with the minor's mother further alleged Thomas found out the mother had discovered the texts.
According to the mother's statement, Thomas attempted to bribe her to not report the situation to law enforcement. She allegedly offered $200, as well as paying for any counseling the minor may need.
CCSO said in the report that they attempted to call Thomas several times before confronting her in person. She was ultimately arrested on Thursday, during a traffic stop as she left her workplace.
Thomas was transported to Charlotte County Jail and was later released on $5,000 bond. She is due to appear in court April 24.
An order of no contact has been issued for Thomas.
