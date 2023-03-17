Shakara Thomas

Shakara Thomas

PORT CHARLOTTE — A woman suspected of engaging in sexual activity with her teenaged co-worker was arrested by Charlotte County deputies on Thursday.

Shakara Thomas, 29, has been charged with one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.


