PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County deputies arrested a Putnam County man on Monday for allegedly threatening a driver with a pistol for speeding on a local street.
The arrest report noted that the complainant in the case had several cuts on his cheek following his encounter with the suspect.
Jared Dallas Hunter, 37, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary of a vehicle, and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The arrest resulted from a 911 call around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Deputies responding to the call made contact with a motorist at the intersection of Bamboo Drive and Almeria Avenue, according to the arrest report. The motorist pointed to Hunter, who was also present at the scene, as the suspect.
The driver told deputies he had been traveling on Bamboo Drive toward Hillsborough Boulevard when Hunter shouted at him to slow down.
The driver brought his vehicle to a stop, and Hunter approached him to say he had been speeding. Hunter allegedly told the driver his children lived at a nearby residence, thus his concern about speeding.
After exchanging words, the driver said he was about to drive away when Hunter opened the passenger door to his own car. He then allegedly approached the driver's vehicle with a pistol in hand and stuck the gun through the window, in the driver's face.
The driver told deputies that the pistol struck him in the face, resulting in the cuts on his face.
He also alleged Hunter told him to stay away from the area or else he would "put a bullet" in him.
Deputies then made contact with others present at the scene, including Hunter. Two witnesses confirmed the driver and Hunter started yelling at each other and described the driver's vehicle as "moving at a high rate of speed" for the road before then.
Most of Hunter's conversation with deputies was redacted, with the reason given on the arrest report being that it was classified as related to "confession."
The report also indicates Hunter was given a Miranda warning before he agreed to speak with deputies.
Hunter was taken into custody by deputies, who also searched his car but found no gun. He was subsequently taken to Charlotte County Jail. He was released the next day on a total bond of $90,000.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21. An order of no contact has been issued between the suspect and the complainant.
