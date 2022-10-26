Cesar Chavez Sr.

Cesar Chavez Sr.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

ENGLEWOOD -- A Georgia man was arrested for impersonating an out-of-state deputy, according to reports released Wednesday.

Cesar Chavez Sr., 28, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of impersonating a law enforcement officer, prohibited use of flashing lights, and open carrying weapons or firearms.


