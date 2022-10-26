ENGLEWOOD -- A Georgia man was arrested for impersonating an out-of-state deputy, according to reports released Wednesday.
Cesar Chavez Sr., 28, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of impersonating a law enforcement officer, prohibited use of flashing lights, and open carrying weapons or firearms.
Charlotte County deputies encountered Chavez near the intersection of South McCall Road and Willmington Boulevard around 12:10 p.m. Oct. 24.
The deputy who saw Chavez’s car described it as a white Dodge Charger with black wheels. The car had a push bar on the front, with blue lights on the sides front and rear that appeared lit.
The vehicle also had no license plate.
The Charlotte County deputy pulled over Chavez’s vehicle in a parking lot and spoke with him.
According to the arrest report, Chavez identified himself as a sheriff sergeant out of Butts County, Georgia.
The CCSO deputy noted that Chavez was wearing a T-shirt with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office logo, had a sheriff’s badge attached to his belt, and had a handgun holstered on his right hip.
When asked why his vehicle did not have a vehicle tag, he allegedly replied that his agency removes vehicle tags when traveling out of state.
“We have had encounters with other agencies when working,” Chavez allegedly told the deputy.
Chavez also allegedly gave the deputy his driver’s license and a Butts County Sheriff’s Office ID card with his name on it.
After additional deputies arrived on scene, they contacted an official with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the official said that Chavez was not employed by them and he was not a reserve deputy.
The official also said that Chavez was previously employed by the BCSO, but his employment “ceased” last September. Since then, the official added, Chavez has not been employed as a law enforcement officer by any department in Georgia.
Charlotte County deputies confronted Chavez with those statements. He allegedly asserted that he was a reserve deputy and that Butts County Sheriff Gary Long should be contacted directly.
Chavez also alleged that he was working for a private security company contracted by a nearby Home Depot. Afterward, the CCSO deputy explained he could not represent himself as law enforcement while working private security.
CCSO deputies also checked the state Department of Agriculture website database to see if Chavez had been issued a Florida license as a security officer. As such, he was not eligible to openly carry a firearm.
Chavez was subsequently arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail.
A search of his vehicle allegedly led to the discovery of a set of body armor with the BSCO logo on it.
Chavez’s T-shirt was also taken into custody for evidence, as well as two handguns; his vehicle was towed from the scene.
A LinkedIn profile for a Cesar Chavez from Hampton, Georgia — matching the town of residence on the arrest report — alleges that he was employed as a corrections office by BSCO from 2016 to 2017, and then as a deputy from 2017 onward.
The Daily Sun has attempted to reach the Butts County Sheriff’s Office via phone for comment.
