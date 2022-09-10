PORT CHARLOTTE — A man was charged with attacking and injuring a Charlotte County deputy on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Jarvis Lee James, 31, of Cutler Bay has been charged with battery against a first responder and resisting arrest with violence.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office initially received a report of a domestic disturbance around 1:42 a.m. in the morning on Hanby Street
Deputies made contact with a man later identified as James. According to the arrest report, the subject was "screaming and acting aggressively in the middle of the road," and made threats to fight responding deputies.
James was subsequently detained, and deputies attempted to place him in the back of a patrol vehicle in order to continue to investigate the disturbance call.
Deputies allege that James continued to resist them by refusing to walk, dropping to the ground, and pulling away from them.
At one point, James allegedly began kicking and grabbing at the deputies' fingers; this led to one of the deputies getting a laceration on his left wrist and bruising on the same hand.
James was placed onto the ground and into a hobble position to better control his movement. All the while, deputies allege, he continued to resist arrest by trying to kick and threatening to attack deputies further.
He was charged and taken to Charlotte County Jail; there was no indication in the arrest report that James was connected to the domestic disturbance call on Hanby Street as of Wednesday morning.
As of Friday, James remains incarcerated on $30,000 total bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 10.
