PORT CHARLOTTE — A woman arrested on battery charges early Saturday got an additional charge when she went out of her way to kick a small dog as she was being arrested.

Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies were called to a disturbance at a Port Charlotte home around 1:37 a.m. Saturday. The address was redacted in the arrest report.

Deputies spoke to 45-year-old Zoe N. Saines and another person at the house. They both said no crime had occurred.

Both people returned inside the house, while deputies stayed outside. According to the arrest report, officers heard a "loud crash, screaming and another loud bang."

A few moments later, the victim came out and reported Saines was hitting her and slammed her into a wall.

Saines was taken into custody and deputies escorted her to a patrol car.

On her way to the car, Saines "intentionally kicked a small breed dog that was exiting the house," reports state. The kick was captured on a deputy's body-worn camera.

In the report, Saines alleges that she did not kick the dog, but pushed the dog out of the way with her feet.

Saines was charged with one count each of battery and tormenting an animal.

She was later released from Charlotte County Jail on $4,000 total bond.
