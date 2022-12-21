PORT CHARLOTTE - A phone repair technician was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly copying an explicit video off of a customer's device.
Cody Austin Terry, 28, has been charged with illegally accessing information on a electronic device, a felony in the third degree.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued a news release on Wednesday, detailing the investigation.
Terry was identified as the employee at "I-Fix" in Port Charlotte, according to authorities, where a woman took her iPhone to be repaired in April. The customer left her phone with Terry for two hours.
The following day, according to the report, the customer discovered that her phone had sent a message and found that an explicit video on her device had been deleted. She subsequently reported the incident to CCSO.
"Using the phone number to which the message was sent, deputies were able to track it back to the employee," the press release read.
Following a months-long investigation, Terry — a North Port resident — was identified as the suspect.
A CCSO investigator spoke with Terry, who agreed to a search of his phone. According to the press release, the suspect guided the investigator to a hidden folder in his phone's storage and the video in question was located in that folder.
"The file information of the video revealed that it had been saved to his phone on the same day that the victim took her phone in for repair, and during the time frame in which she had left it at the business," the news release read.
According to authorities, Terry then signed a waiver to allow deputies to download his phone contents as part of their investigation. It was later verified that the file had been sent to Terry’s phone number from the customer’s phone number during the two-hour period during which the victim’s device was in for repair.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell described Terry's alleged actions as both a criminal action and violation of professional trust.
“When we engage the service of a company, we have an expectation of trust that the job will be done and our privacy protected," Prummell said. "I encourage everyone to be cautious with your personal files on your electronic devices, because once they get out, there is no telling how far they can go.”
Terry was subsequently arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. He was later released on $5,000 bond, and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 30, 2023.
