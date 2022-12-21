Cody Austin Terry

Cody Austin Terry

PORT CHARLOTTE - A phone repair technician was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly copying an explicit video off of a customer's device.

Cody Austin Terry, 28, has been charged with illegally accessing information on a electronic device, a felony in the third degree.


