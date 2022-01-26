PORT CHARLOTTE -- A Port Charlotte man allegedly stole his girlfriend’s phone and car to prevent her from calling 911, according to Charlotte County deputies.
Claude P. Johnson, 37, was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. He is charged with one count each of battery and tampering with a witness.
The arrest came after deputies responded to a call from a Port Charlotte residence around 1:39 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The address of the call was redacted on the arrest report, per Marsy’s Law, as was the name of the complainant.
The report alleges that during an argument, Johnson grabbed the complainant’s left forearm and twisting it behind her back before pinning her to the ground.
The complainant, Johnson's girlfriend, managed to get free. According to the report, she then grabbed her phone and tried to lock herself in her car to call 911.
Johnson allegedly took her car keys, pulled her out of her car, and took her phone from her. He then started the vehicle and left the residence.
The complainant told deputies that after Johnson left, she charged her clothes and located his mother at a local restaurant and spoke with her. His mother then drove the complainant back home and called Johnson to return her belongings.
Johnson later returned and gave the cell phone to his mother, who then returned it to the complainant. At this point, according to the report, the complainant attempted to call 911 again; Johnson allegedly “smacked the phone from her hand and ended the call.”
Johnson and his mother then left the residence in the mother’s vehicle. The complainant later managed to contact 911 successfully.
Deputies later made contact with Claude Johnson and his mother at her residence on Salisbury Street. She said she did make contact with the complainant and that her phone was returned to her.
Claude Johnson was placed under arrest and taken to Charlotte County Jail.
Johnson is currently being held on $6,000 total bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28. An order of no contact has been issued in the case.
