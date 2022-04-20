PORT CHARLOTTE - A speeding stop escalated to a charge for battery against a first responder for an Arcadia man arrested on Sunday.
Joshua Aaron Allen, 42, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with the following charges:
• battery against a first responder
• resisting officer with violence
• use of a firearm during a felony
• trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams
• possession of drug paraphernalia
• two counts of possession of a controlled substance
According to his arrest report, Allen was seen by a CCSO deputy driving a white 2010 Ford F-150 on Duncan Road on Sunday night.
The vehicle was allegedly moving at 76 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.
The vehicle was subjected to a traffic stop near the intersection of Duncan Road and Peace River Shores. During the stop, according to the report, deputies observed a number of firearms in the vehicle's passenger seat, several knives inside the vehicle, and an empty holster on Allen's hip.
Allen was ordered to exit the vehicle; deputies said in the report that he did so "reluctantly" and that he disobeyed instructions to not reach out in the vehicle -- reaching "underneath the steering wheel area where (deputies were) unable to see."
Deputies alleged that they found a clear pipe with white residue in Allen's clothing during a search, which was identified as a smoking pipe for methamphetamine.
When they attempted to place him in handcuffs, he resisted.
The deputies then deployed a Taser; during the Taser use, deputies allege that Allen shouted "I'll f---ing kill you" and rolled under the truck to try to keep out of their reach.
He eventually emerged from under the truck and was handcuffed.
Further searches of Allen's person and vehicle allegedly turned up bags containing methamphetamine and cases of pills.
Allen advised the deputies that he needed medical attention, according to the report; he was transported to ShorePoint Punta Gorda. The report also alleges that he was "disruptive and combative" at the hospital.
The report alleged that Allen grabbed one of the deputies by the finger and attempted to bend the finger "to inflict pain."
Allen was later transported to Charlotte County Jail, where he remains on $86,500 total bond.
