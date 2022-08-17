PORT CHARLOTTE - A high school teacher was arrested on Tuesday after a missing juvenile was located at her home, authorities said.
Kelly Simpson, 31, is facing charges, according to a statement Wednesday from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators were previously searching for a juvenile reported missing by parents Aug. 12. Information they received led them to Simpson's home in Port Charlotte.
The juvenile was located there, according to authorities. They allege Simpson picked up the juvenile from an unknown location and brought the juvenile to her residence.
"Any person who has knowledge of the whereabouts of a missing juvenile or assists with the concealment of a juvenile can be charged with a crime," the statement read.
Simpson was subsequently charged with one count of interfering with the custody of a minor and arrested. She was later released on $5,000 bond.
Simpson is currently employed as an English teacher at Charlotte High School, according to Charlotte County Public Schools' online staff directory. The website states she is in her second year teaching at CHS.
According to Mike Riley, a spokesman for the school district, Simpson has been placed on administrative leave following her arrest.
"The safety, protection and well-being of our students is a top priority," Riley wrote in an email statement.
Due to the ongoing investigation by CCSO, the school district declined further comment on the case.
Members of the public with information related to this case are asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.
