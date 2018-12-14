A burglary suspect is in jail after reportedly redeeming lottery tickets he stole from a convenience store earlier in the week, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
CCSO deputies responded Monday morning to the Orin Little Convenience Store, located at 3315 Harbor Blvd. Unit D, in Port Charlotte, after business owners in the complex arrived and noticed their power breaker had been turned off.
Deputies observed forced entry into the rear door, leading to the back hallway of the building and into the convenience store. The suspect allegedly took $700 cash, three clear jars containing coins, a yogurt box containing pennies, approximately $9,000 in lottery scratch off tickets, and 60 to 70 cartons of cigarettes valued at $9,000.
A special agent with the Florida Lottery began working on the case and later informed CCSO four of the stolen tickets were cashed on Monday at 7-Eleven located at 3362 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, at Rays Gulf at 3666 Tamiami Trail, and at the Irish Market at 3651 Tamiami Trail. He went to each location to cash tickets within 14 minutes, according to an arrest affidavit.
Video surveillance at 7-Eleven and Irish Market showed the same male subject wearing a long-sleeve shirt, plaid shorts, and beige shoes cashing lottery tickets at the same time the lottery agent said the stolen tickets were cashed.
On Wednesday, Joseph Allen Dillow, 40, of Sarasota, arrived at Irish Market and attempted to cash two inactive lottery tickets, stating he purchased them from the same store or possibly a store on Kings Highway about two hours ago.
He agreed to come to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview, where he identified himself in the surveillance video but insisted he obtained the tickets from a store. He stated he was unsure why he cashed them at three different locations instead of one and told deputies he had a third ticket that was a winner as well, which he planned to cash that night, but could not remember whether he left it in his vehicle or at his motel room at Knights Inn.
Dillow was charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property. As of Thursday, his bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $450,000.
