BURNT STORE VILLAGE — Three people were arrested after a drug bust inside a home in south Charlotte County.
According to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office news release, detectives found "a plethora of drugs and contraband" inside the home.
BURNT STORE VILLAGE — Three people were arrested after a drug bust inside a home in south Charlotte County.
According to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office news release, detectives found "a plethora of drugs and contraband" inside the home.
Arrested in connection with the case were Tiffany G. Beasley, 36; Samantha J. Fout, 37; and Shawn Spencer, 52.
“There is no place for this type of disgusting and dangerous activity within our community. It’s foolish, it’s despicable, and it’s deadly,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a news release.
The home was at 16256 Mintra Court in the Burnt Store Village Community, it noted. Narcotic detectives were assisted by the county's SWAT unit and Aviation when the search warrant was conducted.
"Once deputies secured the home and began the search, they located a variety of illegal drugs both within the main home and in the makeshift bedroom inside the detached garage," the news release stated.
Inside the bedroom of Beasley and Fout, investigators found fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, Oxycontin, Alprazolam, Buprenorphine, morphine, MDMA, liquid methadone, marijuana and pipes, the news release stated.
In the garage where Spencer lives, detectives found "a smoking pipe along with a straw and measuring cup both covered in fentanyl residue," it stated.
Fout faces more than 10 charges, including nine charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription; manufacturing drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
Beasley faces 11 charges, involving 10 counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and one count of manufacturing drug paraphernalia.
Spencer faces a single charge of possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.