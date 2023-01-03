PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop Sunday for allegedly possessing drugs and stolen credit cards.
James Edward Smith, 48, has been charged with one count each of trafficking phenethylamines of 10 grams or more, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and unlawful possession of five or more identification or credit cards, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies conducted the traffic stop on Smith's 2009 Dodge Charger at around 5 p.m. on New Year's Day due an alleged illegal window tint.
During the stop, deputies allege that they learned that Smith's license was currently suspended. They also alleged that a "strong odor" of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.
Smith, a Broward County resident, said he did not know his license was suspended and told deputies he did not have a medical marijuana card, according to a CCSO press release. However, he did consent to a search of his vehicle.
During the search, deputies obtained a red satchel that had been on Smith's person during the stop which allegedly contained 16 assorted credit cards with various names.
"At this time, Smith was informed that he would be placed under arrest and was read his rights," the press release read.
Another credit card was later found in his pocket, according to authorities.
In Smith's arrest report, the suspect is alleged to have said he found the credit cards in the store where he works and that he collected and held onto them in case the customers returned for them.
When pressed by deputies on his claim, Smith then allegedly altered his explanation to say that the cards had been laying around the store for some time before he decided to take them.
Other items found in the vehicle search included a "small digital scale" that tested positive for methamphetamine, a pill bottle with 24.9 grams of a substance that tested positive for MDMA, and various samples of narcotics such as marijuana and Xanax. A small pipe was also reportedly found in the search.
“The new year certainly hasn’t kicked off the way this individual would have liked," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the release. "But he made the choices that resulted in this arrest. I don’t have a lot of sympathy for those who take from others, and I certainly don’t have sympathy for those who push poison on our streets.”
Smith has five prior convictions for driving while his license was suspended or revoked, and admitted to deputies that he previously served prison time for a violation of the RICO Act dealing with identity fraud.
Smith was subsequently transported to the Charlotte County Jail after being arrested. He was released Monday on $135,000 bond, and is due back in court on Feb. 13.
