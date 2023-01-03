James Edward Smith

James Edward Smith

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop Sunday for allegedly possessing drugs and stolen credit cards.

James Edward Smith, 48, has been charged with one count each of trafficking phenethylamines of 10 grams or more, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and unlawful possession of five or more identification or credit cards, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.


