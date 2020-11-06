A traffic stop for speeding on Interstate-75 resulted in a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl being taken off the streets of Charlotte County.
When Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Joseph Basset, 30, and Barbara Allen, 35, of Fort Myers, a deputy noticed a scale on the floor of the truck, police say.
A search of the truck yielded 18.3 grams of methamphetamine, 37.4 grams of fentanyl, a bolt-action .22 rifle and four cellphones. The rifle was reported stolen out of Cape Coral on May 6.
Bassett was recently arrested in Lee County for trafficking in fentanyl along with other narcotics charges, and Barbara Allen is a convicted felon.
CCSO deputies arrested the couple. A dog in the truck was given a sweater and handed over to a friend of Allen’s.
Allen was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, possession of firearm ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, using a firearm while committing a felony, and trafficking in fentanyl four grams or more. She was being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $90,000 bond Friday.
Bassett was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, using a firearm while committing a felony and trafficking in fentanyl four grams or more. He was in the Charlotte County Jail on Friday in lieu of $60,000 bond.
