PUNTA GORDA — Two suspects stopped during curfew hours were later charged with drug possession and identity theft on Thursday after deputies searched their vehicle.
Sean Russette, 29, and Kaylee Stevens, 25, were both charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of unlawful possession of another person’s identity card, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to authorities, the search of their vehicle resulted in the discovery of several drug-related items.
Recovered items included two small bags containing methamphetamine, a pressed pill that tested positive for MDMA, and a needle that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies also reported finding seven driver’s licenses, 10 credit/debit cards, two Social Security cards, 55 checks (25 of which were blank), and over 100 handwritten credit card numbers, names, Social Security numbers, and other personal information items.
In a news release announcing the arrest, Sheriff Bill Prummell said the case was “another example” of why he decided to institute the curfew after Hurricane Ian.
“We have seen several people out on the roads after curfew who don’t belong there, doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” Prummell said in the release. “I encourage our residents to call the non-emergency line if you see something or someone suspicious, especially in violation of the curfew.”
According to CCSO, deputies observed a Nissan Frontier pickup truck in the Tuckers Grade area around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 6. A patrol vehicle got behind the truck, which then slowed to five miles per hour of speed.
“The deputy ran the tag, and the result came back to a Buick,” the press release read. “At this time, the deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop.”
The vehicle turned off the the main road, going down two side streets before coming to a stop. Deputies considered this suspicious behavior and called for backup before engaging with the vehicle’s occupants.
When backup units quickly arrived, deputies then ordered the occupants to exit the vehicle. The male driver was identified as Russette, while the female passenger was identified as Stevens.
According to authorities, deputies saw Russette drop a syringe and kick it under the truck as he came out of the truck.
The two told deputies they were headed to the St. Petersburg area; they both also denied having any knowledge of narcotics in the vehicle.
The vehicle was subsequently searched; when the items inside were allegedly found, the pair were charged and transported to Charlotte County Jail.
“Additional charges related to the criminal use of such information may be forthcoming,” the press release read.
