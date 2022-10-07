PUNTA GORDA — Two suspects stopped during curfew hours were later charged with drug possession and identity theft on Thursday after deputies searched their vehicle.

Sean Russette, 29, and Kaylee Stevens, 25, were both charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of unlawful possession of another person’s identity card, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.


