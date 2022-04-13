Amilcar Matute-Turcios

The owner of an unlicensed business told detectives he "felt like he raped" an employee in a customer's home, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The CCSO was notified by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on April 12 of a sexual assault complaint filed by a 19-year-old woman.

The woman said her employer, Amilcar Matute-Turcios, 31, sexually assaulted her in a home on Puerta Drive in Punta Gorda where they were doing work, according to the CCSO.

Authorities said Matute-Turcio operated an unlicensed business, Amilcar Home Repair Services.

Major Crimes launched an investigation and executed a search warrant at the Puerta Drive home, where evidence was found that corroborated the victim's statement, according to the CCSO.

During an interview with detectives, Matute-Turcio said he "felt like he raped" the victim and gave a full confession.

Matute-Turcio was charged Wednesday with sexual battery and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

Following his arrest, United States Customs and Border Protection placed a detainer on Matute-Turcio.

