Craig Andrew McKendry Sr.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities allege an unlicensed contractor offered his services to a client, took $10,000 as an advance payment — and then never actually did the work.

Craig Andrew McKendry Sr., 50, was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 23.


