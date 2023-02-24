PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities allege an unlicensed contractor offered his services to a client, took $10,000 as an advance payment — and then never actually did the work.
Craig Andrew McKendry Sr., 50, was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 23.
According to his arrest report, McKendry was already at Charlotte County Jail for an unrelated charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
He was then charged with grand theft, operating as unregistered electrical contractor and engaging in contracting business without certification as well.
CCSO alleges a Charlotte County resident hired McKendry to remodel her kitchen and enclose her carport in April 2022. The contract was priced at $20,000 total, with half the amount being paid up front in cash.
Several weeks went by without the work being completed, according to the complainant.
During that time, she reached out to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The agency informed her McKendry was not licensed to conduct construction or electrical work.
The complainant contacted CCSO to file a criminal complaint, who began an investigation into McKendry.
According to the arrest report, McKendry was listed as the manager of two inactive businesses in online records.
McKendry was already at Charlotte County Jail on Feb. 23, after he was charged with failure to register a motor vehicle. Investigators were then able to speak with him regarding the unlicensed contracting case.
The arrest report alleges McKendry told deputies he worked "on and off" for a company based in Fort Myers, and the company handled his business and licensing. However, deputies said they were subsequently unable to locate the business he had described.
McKendry is being held at Charlotte County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is schedule for March 27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.