A UPS employee is accused of stealing packages.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kiaeran Stefhon Washington, 21, on two counts of felony grand theft of property worth between $300 and $5,000.
According to the arrest report, Washington, who lists an address on Harris Road, Arcadia, worked at a UPS shipping facility in Port Charlotte. A supervisor believed Washington was acting suspiciously after seeing him kick an opened UPS package under a table in the work area.
Company security alleged that Washington had brought a backpack to work, which was empty at the beginning of the day. Later, however, the backpack appeared to be filled with something inside.
Security searched Washington’s backpack and found several Apple products, including an iPhone XS, an Apple Air pad, and Apple iPad, Beats cable, and two unopened UPS boxes containing unknown Apple products on the shipping label.
The Sheriff’s Office was called, and Washington was searched: a set of AirPods was found in one of his pants pockets.
Detectives then examined Washington’s car (borrowed from his grandfather) and observed a Samsung Galaxy tablet, a partially opened UPS package, an empty box for a set of Apple AirPods, Beats headphones, and a Apple iPhone 7.
CCSO believed Washington had been taking packages from his UPS workplace and placing them in his backpack. Washington was arrested on Jan. 17 on two counts of grand theft and is being held on $10,000 bond.
