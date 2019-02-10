Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sherry Lynn Perry, 55, Friday at her home on the 2400 block of Lakeview Boulevard in Port Charlotte. She is charged with battery on her husband as well as firing a gun inside a home.
Perry’s husband of 35 years told officers who were called to the scene that the two had been arguing for days over money. Perry told officers the prednisone she takes — which is a type of steroid used to treat a variety of conditions — makes her feel angry.
She said she did not intend to hurt anyone, but wanted her husband to tell her everything would be alright, according to a CCSO report.
Authorities say she shot a hole in the ceiling with her .38 revolver. She told them her husband called her stupid and suggested she kill herself, according to the report.
She was held Saturday on $12,500 bond at the Charlotte County Jail.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shaun Henry Holt, 27, 100 block of Mariner Lane, Rontonda West, Charges: battery by intentional strike or touch. Bond: $5,000.
Charlie Sue Cole, 24, 15500 block of Mango Driver, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control, no bond.
James Joseph Raimer Jr., 30, 13400 block of Markham Avenue, Port Charlotte, Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control, two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $12,000.
Sharron Michon Sandman, 49, 800 block of 7th Terrace, Cape Coral. Charges: violation of parole or community control. Bond: none.
Jack Dale Churchill, 33, 500 block of Lakehurst Ave NW, Port Charlotte, Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Lois Jean Iannucci, 54, 4300 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte, Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Richard Shaundell McCutchen, 42, 5200 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Aubrey Eugene Blackstock, 22, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Richard Norman Calhoun Jr., 52, 2000 block of Burkholder St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Sandro Edmundo Martinez-Mendoza, 39, 8100 block of San Jancinto Avenue. North Port, Charges: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Darrick Leo Rayner Jr., 25, 18500 Satsuma Avenue. Port Charlotte, Charges: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,026.
Gregory John Kolasa, 50, 1600 block of Blue Lake Circle, Port Charlotte, Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, Bond: none.
Megan Nicole Perkins, 33, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Brenda Lee Gilmore, 45, 2300 Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of off bond forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $17,500.
Jillian Cameron Graham, 40, 10100 block of Algren Place Port Charlotte. Charges: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: none. — Compiled by Betsy Calvert
